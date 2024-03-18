by VALERIO BARRETTA

Aldeguer-Ducati, it's done

The 2024 season has just begun, and the 2025 driver grid is already being defined. Fermin Aldeguer will in fact make its debut in top class of the MotoGP: the Spaniard from the Boscoscuro team (Moto2) will move up in category and will ride a Ducati until at least 2026.

Aldeguer's words

The Spaniard naturally struggles to contain his pride and emotion: “I am really happy to have this opportunity: thanks to Ducati I will realize the dream I have been chasing since I was little. The time has come to make the big leap and race with the best riders in the world and what's more I will do it with the best bike on the grid“, these are the words of #54.

“I would like to thank Ducati and in particular Gigi Dall'Igna for the trust they have had in me since the first day we started talking. I thank Luca Boscoscuro for everything we have experienced and for what still awaits us in this year together. I also thank my family, my manager Héctor Faubel and all those who in one way or another helped me get this far. Now that I know what the future holds, it's time to focus solely on this season where a great challenge awaits me in Moto2. I will give my all to leave this category with my head held high with the best possible results before tackling the new adventure in MotoGP“.

Dall'Igna's words

“I would like to warmly welcome Fermin to the Ducati family and we look forward to seeing him on our Desmosedici GP. I am very happy with this agreement because Aldeguer he is one of the strongest riders of the new generation of MotoGP“, added Ducati Corse general director Gigi Dall'Igna. “Over the last few years we have followed his evolution and last season he showed incredible speed. He is a very young boy with potential and characteristics to do well and we will give him all the technical support to help him grow“.