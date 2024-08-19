The Mexican national team announced at a press conference that it will face the United States in a friendly match on October 15. The match will take place at the Akron Stadium of Chivas de Guadalajara.
The event was attended by Enrique Alfaro, Governor of Jalisco; Amaury Vergara, President of Chivas de Guadalajara; Ivar Sisniega, Executive President of the Mexican Football Federation; and Javier Aguirre, coach of El Tri.
Sisniega said it is important for the Mexican National Team to play at the Akron Stadium before the 2026 World Cup, since this stadium will host one of the matches of the World Cup.
“We believe it is important for this generation to feel that this is our home too”
– Ivar Sisniega
Looking ahead to the start of the 2026 World Cup, Javier Aguirre said that the level of demand for El Tri is going to be very high and that the Aztec team has the obligation to make a “historic World Cup” by being at home.
The ‘Vasco’ also spoke about the role that the Mexican fans will have in this competition and asked them to support them in achieving their objectives.
“We need the fans to support us. We want to give our fans something to cheer them on, and what better way than in this setting”
– Javier Aguirre
#Mexican #National #Team #announces #friendly #match #United #States
Leave a Reply