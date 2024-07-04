“Look what we found…” With this phrase, Victoria and David Beckham, aged 50 and 49, wanted to celebrate their silver wedding anniversary by posing in the iconic purple outfits with which they cut their wedding cake on 4 July 1999. The couple has shared a recent image on their Instagram accounts accompanied by this message. In the photograph, both pose sitting in regal golden armchairs with velvet upholstery, holding hands and smiling. 25 years later, they have recovered some pieces that at the time were one of their most talked-about outfits.

“Have they needed any alterations?” asked one of the users on the account of the former singer turned designer. “This is the only monarchy that I recognise. Happy anniversary,” wrote another Victoria Beckham follower. The one with the golden ‘thrones’ has not been the only snapshot of this session that the couple wanted to share. Shortly after, they posted a carousel of images opened by one of them walking through the countryside hand in hand and looking into each other’s eyes, accompanied by another message in which they remembered their four children, while answering the question of whether those were the original outfits from their wedding: “Yes, we still have it. I can’t believe that 25 years have passed and they still fit us. We love you so much, @BrooklynPeltzBeckham @RomeoBeckham @CruzBeckham #HarperSeven.

The clothes they have recovered 25 years later are matching satin suits created for them by the British designer of Sicilian origin Antonio Berardi, one of the couple’s go-to designers in the nineties. Berardi was not admitted to London’s Central Saint Martins the first time he applied, but he trained working as an assistant to John Galliano and later did a course at the prestigious fashion school. He was one of the designers in charge of dressing one of the leading couples of the time on their big day: the most popular footballer of Manchester United and the Posh Spice Girl, the so-called ‘posh’ of the music group. At that time, the Beckhams used to mimic their outfits, whether in nuclear white or black leather, and even their haircuts.

Their wedding at Luttrellstown Castle, located 20 minutes from Dublin, was a great display of fashion. New York designer Vera Wang was in charge of designing the White dress —with a prominent strapless corset and a puffed skirt with many meters of fabric— that the singer wore at the wedding. The footballer, for his part, also wore a white suit with a matching vest and shoes. After the ceremony they changed clothes and decided to go for purple with new matching outfits: she in a mermaid-style dress, with a large side slit and red lining with flowers on one side and he in a suit of the same color, without a shirt underneath and with a flower in the lapel. And they were not the only ones who wore matching clothes: their little son Brooklyn, who was only four months old at the time, also wore a custom-made purple model, with a small straw hat. cowboy and matching boots.

In the couple’s documentary series, which premiered in 2023 on Netflix, they both discussed their choice of purple outfits. “I’m trying to think when I decided to wear a purple suit, I don’t know how that happened,” David said, “I think I just followed Victoria’s example, but what were we thinking?” His wife did not regret the decision: “It was fun. We weren’t worried about what people might say.”

There are not many snapshots available from that moment, except those that the couple has been sharing on their networks to remember that special day year after year, because the photo report of the wedding was a exclusive which was published by the British magazine OKAY!. Since then, the style of both has evolved, as have their professional careers, which in the case of Victoria Beckham has led to the world of fashion. She created his sign in 2008 and many famous people have worn her designs, from Queen Letizia to model Bella Hadid. Her work in the industry has been recognised and awarded: in 2011 she received the award for Brand of the Year at the British Fashion Awards.