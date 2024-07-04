Russian Aerospace Forces Used FAB-3000 Bomb for the First Time on Ukrainian Armed Forces Base Near Krasny Liman

According to preliminary data, Russia used the FAB-3000 aerial bomb for the first time near Krasny Liman, the Military Chronicle Telegram channel reports. There is a base of Ukrainian units for the defense of Chasov Yar and Terny there.

“Something very large has just landed at the Ukrainian Armed Forces base near Krasny Liman,” the channel’s authors write. It is noted that a FAB-3000 could have hit the Ukrainian military barracks located in this area. According to preliminary information, an impact was recorded in the area of ​​the railway station. It was so powerful that the foundations of neighboring buildings cracked.

Previously Telegram channel “War Correspondents of the Russian Spring” reportedthat the Russian army is advancing at Liman, breaking through at Makeyevka and Nevsky.

Photo: RIA Novosti

The Russian Aerospace Forces used the FAB-3000 in the SVO zone for the first time in June

A strike with a FAB-3000 high-explosive aerial bomb with a universal planning and correction module (UMPK) with a three-ton charge was carried out on a temporary deployment point of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Liptsy, Kharkiv Oblast. Footage of the use of this weapon was subsequently published. According to information from the field, the strike was carried out on the location of the 3rd battalion of the 13th separate special forces brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. The losses of the Ukrainian army then amounted to 70 people.

In early 2024, Russia resumed mass production of the FAB-3000 bomb. This munition in the M54 modification weighs more than 3 tons and contains 1.2 tons of explosives. The carrier of the basic version of the FAB-3000 is the Tu-22M3 bombers, although there is no information about these aircraft using bombs with UMPK. At the same time, the arsenal of the Su-34, which carries gliding bombs, does not include the FAB-3000. However, as the author of the Telegram channel Fighterbomber noted, this aircraft has the theoretical ability to drop such bombs: the Su-34 is capable of carrying eight tons of combat load.

Photo: Mikhail Syritsa / Kommersant

Military expert talks about the use of FAB-3000

Military expert Alexei Leonkov noted that the three-ton FAB-3000 high-explosive aerial bomb could be used to storm particularly fortified areas like Mariupol’s Azovstal, and new technologies would turn it into a virtually high-precision weapon.

When used in conjunction with ballistic computers, the FAB-3000 will become a “high-precision munition that will accurately hit the target with minimal circular probabilistic deviation,” the expert noted. In addition, if the FAB-3000 is equipped with a universal planning and correction module, the bomb can be dropped from a distance that will allow the carrier aircraft to avoid entering the enemy’s air defense zone.

Everyone knows the results of dropping FAB-1500 bombs. FAB-3000 will be even more terrible if they start to be used in a new version after new production in the special military operation zone Alexey Leonkovmilitary expert

The West has assessed the effectiveness of Russian aerial bombs

The Washington Post experts wrote that the Russian Air Force has significantly increased its effectiveness with the increased use of gliding bombs. This has led to Russia’s successes at the front, analysts noted. The power of the bombs was also recognized in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

For example, the spokesman for the Ukrainian group of troops “Tavria” Dmitry Likhovoy pointed out that these bombs “simply demolish, destroying houses and foundations that could be used for defensive fortifications.” In addition, the publication cited the words of the commander of the third assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Maksym Zhorin. “These bombs completely destroy any position,” he claimed.