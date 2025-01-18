Against all odds, Sevilla returns from Girona with three points under its arm. The team led by García Pimienta put their best foot forward in this first duel of the second round in a scenario that has always upset them. Saúl picked up the gauntlet and took the much-needed step forward that has been so demanded of him. A very competitive match, from which Sevilla did not disconnect at any time and, with its known shortcomings, went from less to more to come back.

Although the Sevilla defense was more solid with the pairing of Badé and Gudelj, The midfield showed too many shortcomings during the first half of the match. Saúl had very serious losses and Lokonga was too intermittent. However, the man from Elche received redemption after returning the score to a draw in the second act and also assisted Lukebakio on the goal. But if there is a name that stood out in this area, it was Sow, the player was the only one capable of taking advantage of the spaces and filtering good balls.

He Seville He showed up at Montilivi with a different attitude, knowing that his team’s patience is hanging by a thread after the latest results. It was not an easy scenario and Garcia Pimienta He put together what, to this day, is his best eleven. Ruben Vargas He made his debut as a starter and confirmed the good feelings he showed in the handful of minutes he had against Valencia. The Swiss put on his work overalls and. Furthermore, the team was much more compact and proposing a frenetic pace of play, although it still had problems with transitions.

Although this match corresponding to matchday 20 of LaLiga was able to face Sevilla very early on. And, two minutes after the start, Isaac Romero was knocked down inside the area and Martínez Munuera did not hesitate, nor did Gazzaniga when it came to guessing the Lebrija native’s shot. The souffle was put down and the game started again.









For a soccer fan, oblivious to the colors of both teams, the first half of the match was the best appetizer before lunch. Both teams moved happily across the pitch, offering an open match with spaces. Nothing to do with the garbage experienced in the Sánchez-Pizjuán last week. However, there are sins that Sevilla insists on repeating and, once again, the left-handed side was one of the weakest areas. In addition, former Sevilla player Bryan Gil also did mischief on the other side, although without managing to finish any play.

For their part, Pimienta’s team also took advantage of the spaces granted by the rival to generate danger. The clearest, one double chance for Rubén Vargas. The first, an assist from Isaac Romero, which Gazzaniga intercepted, but the ball fell again near the Swiss who recovered the ball and tried again, but sent it wide.

Approaching the first half hour of the match, Girona began to feel more comfortable in the game, which slowed down in both parts, and the gaps in the Sevilla defense led to dangerous approaches. Bryan Gil He meandered through the rival area at will, but Míchel’s team also has unfinished business regarding effectiveness in front of goal. He was about to score Abel Ruizthat he was left alone before Nyland after evading the defense, but the Norwegian became big and saved the ball masterfully. lukebakio He responded a few minutes later by hitting the crossbar with ten minutes remaining. Many opportunities generated, but none materialized until Míchel pulled a strategy move out of his hatwhich Arnau materialized with a header, surprising Nyland. Once again, Sevilla went into half-time behind on the scoreboard, it was time to fight back.

After the restart, García Pimienta’s men came out with one more point than Girona. Carmona managed to deactivate Bryan Gil and secured the right side, while the group as a whole began to look hard for the tie. Lokonga almost put it in with a ball he scored after a corner kick. The prize for insistence came to Saúl in the 58th minute. The player from Elche tied on the second attempt after a corner kick taken by Lukebakio, the midfielder’s first goal as a Sevilla player. Celebrated with rage, Arnau responded to the white and red euphoria with a shot that startled hearts after a filtered pass from Asprilla.

Sow and Lokonga showed more harmony during the second half and Sevilla gained control of the ball. On this occasion, García Pimienta’s men did not stop trying to get more than one point, they did not settle and took advantage of the step back that Girona took. The clock was ticking and, in the 88th minute, what had been suspected came true: Lukebakio scored the second. A genius of the Belgian, who took advantage of a filtered pass from Saúl and defined like the angels to advance his team and tie up a very valuable three points. The match continued until the 95th minute and the locals agonizingly searched for a tie through Stuani, their best catalyst. However, the three points already had a rightful owner and Sevilla will sleep today on a more comfortable mattress than this last month.