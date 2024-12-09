A small Christmas jewel shines behind the glass of a shop window on the street of Génova in Madrid. A doll’s house, designed by the couturier Lorenzo Caprile, displayed in the store Vienna Chaplains as a tribute to the early years of the emblematic Madrid pastry shop, which has been sweetening the lives of residents for more than 150 years.

Created with care in every detail thanks to the Esmalper miniatures store, the dollhouse arouses the curiosity of all the passers-by who pass by number 4 of said street. The little house represents an old two-story Vienna Capellans shoprecreated based on old photographs from the company’s archives.

“It is a trip to the past, a window to the origins of Vienna Capellanes”explains Antonio Lence, general director of the company, to 20 minutes. But the true charm is in the details: tiny cakes, pastries and roscones can be seen in the small establishment, where you can also see workers and clientele of the time.

Showcase designed by Lorenzo Caprile for Vienna Capellanes. Jorge Paris

Behind this scene full of nostalgia and history is Caprile, a fashion designer, but also a lover of doll houses. “The idea came from Lorenzo, who is a good friend and regular customer,” Lence points out. A few months ago it occurred to her to make something special for Christmas and, although at first it was going to be a conventional dollhouse, she ended up adapting it to the style of the bakery’s first establishments.

This is how this collaboration between Caprile and Esmalper was born, which materialized the designer’s vision. The result is a journey through time: a meticulously detailed miniature that transports you to the beginnings of Vienna Capellanes, back in 1873, when Matías Lacasa opened his first bakery on Capellanes Street (today Maestro Victoria). “The result has been spectacular,” acknowledges the company’s general director.





“Doll houses usually follow a classic style, like the first Capellanes stores in Vienna. So this showcase is also a connection between past and present,” says Lence. “It is the illusion of Christmas in a shop windowwith the luck and luxury that Lorenzo Caprile designed it,” he adds.

In a time when lights and big shows tend to steal all the attention, this showcase opts for something warmer and more intimate. “It is a tribute to the company’s first premises, and We remember our history with the talent and ideas of Lorenzo“, says the general director of Vienna Capellanes.