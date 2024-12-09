































































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Getafe – Spanish of LaLiga EA Sports, which takes place at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez at 9:00 p.m. can be seen live through

M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga TV Bar

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Getafe – Espanyol

Classification and statistics between Getafe – Espanyol

Getafe comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



real Madrid



while Espanyol played their last LaLiga game EA Sports against



Celtic



. He Getafe currently occupies the position number 17 of LaLiga EA Sports with 14 points, while its rival,

Spanishoccupies the place 18 with 14 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga EA Sports matches of the day, the Getafe schedule, the Espanyol schedule and the LaLiga EA Sports statistics. You can also check the LaLiga EA Sports classification.