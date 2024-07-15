Colombia missed the opportunity to win the second title in the history of the America Cup after falling in the final of the competition USA, 1-0, with its similar of Argentina in Miami.

Laurato Martinez He was the author of the only goal of the game, which he scored in the second half of extra time after the 0-0 draw in the initial 90 minutes.

(Néstor Lorenzo reacted to Colombia’s defeat against Argentina and criticized Conmebol’s organization: ‘It’s not a streak, it’s an era’)

The Colombians praised the players and showed their affection for them, after they had a good tournament on American soil.

Meanwhile, on television there was another game, the one they have been playing for a long time. Caracol Channel, and RCN Channel.

This time was no exception and the ratings once again favored Caracol, who with its product Gol Caracol, has been able to position itself in the best way in the homes of Colombians.

Once again, that was the preferred channel to watch the Cup final. Caracol, according to the Rating Colombia portal, scored 20.92 points compared to Fútbol RCN’s 4.21.

He National Consulting Center (CNS)) noted that Caracol had a rating of 11.12 points compared to RCN’s 2.66 points.

And finally, Kantar Ibepe Media revealed that Caracol’s channel was watched in 39.37 homes, with 30.92 people in the rating. Regarding the preview of the game, it was reported that RCN only achieved 4.21 in people and 7.89 in homes.