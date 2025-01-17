Five departments of the regional Government, led by the Ministry of Economy directed by Rocío Albert, have prepared in collaboration with the unions and employers the Madrid Strategy for Employment 2025/27, which includes 70 specific measures and an investment of 1,200 million euros to fight unemployment.

This is the second major agreement that has been agreed upon and signed with social agents by the Díaz Ayuso Government in recent weeks: the previous one referred to the conditions of officials and work staff.

The strategy includes concrete actions to help those groups that may have more difficulties entering the labor market, such as people with disabilities or vulnerable groups. In this sense, there is a specific program for comprehensive care of residents in Cañada Real Galiana.

In addition, it will also have programs for specific sectors, such as industry or tourism, as well as for age ranges, such as the Senior Employment Plan, a pioneer in Spain.









They also include among the formulas that will be applied the creation of lines of specialized training promotion for companies, so as to address the problem of the lack of qualified professional personnel that employers often denounce.

Likewise, lines of advice and help are planned for self-employed workers and small and medium-sized companies in the social economy, such as cooperatives and labor companies, with the aim of supporting them both in their early stages and in the growth of their businesses, as well as in the moment, not always easy, of succession in these companies, avoiding the loss of productive fabric.

Madrid broke its record of Social Security affiliates in December, closing 2024 with 3,774,184 contributors, 3.1% more than a year ago, and 17,198 more than the previous month, contributing almost half of all new employees of Spain (35,449).

From the CC.OO union. They positively valued the agreement, which was reached, they recall, “after a year of negotiation and demands” that have resulted in the collection of “the proposals of Madrid Workers’ Commissions to create and improve the quality of employment.” Many of their contributions, they insist, refer to the need for “change in the productive model in the region, to promote activities with more added value and less ‘volatile’ employment.”