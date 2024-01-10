Israel: the two journalists killed were from Hamas and Jihad

Hamza al-Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuria, the two journalists killed during an Israeli raid near Rafah, in the south of the Strip on January 7, “were both members of terrorist organizations in Gaza actively engaged against Israeli troops”. The military spokesperson made this known based on intelligence information. “Before the attack – explained the source – the two operated drones with an imminent threat to the soldiers”. Thuria – according to the source – was part of Hamas while al Dahdouh was part of Islamic Jihad.

“Thuria – continued the military spokesperson – was identified in a document found in Gaza by soldiers as a member of Hamas' Gaza City Brigade, where he served as deputy team commander in the al-Qadisiyyah Battalion”. “Al-Dahdouh – he said – was an Islamic Jihad terrorist, involved in the organization's terrorist activities. Documents found in the Strip by the military revealed his role in the Islamic Jihad's Electronic Engineering Unit and his previous position as deputy commander in the Zeitun Air Defense Battalion”. The Israeli military also released a copy of a document containing “a list of agents of the electronic engineering unit of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, including al-Dahdouh and his military number.”