A little more than two weeks remain until the closing of the winter market of signings. He Sevilla FC The incorporation of Rubén Vargas was signed and news is pending, both in the arrivals section and in that of footballers who could leave for other destinations.

A prominent name in Sevilla today is Loïc Badélinked in recent days to Aston Villa. «He is a very important player. It doesn’t surprise me that he has the possibility of going out to an important club, but he is calm and working well. The other day he had a good game, he is a great professional and we will be prepared for what happens,” commented the Sevilla coach, Garcia Pimientaabout the French defender.

In reference to the winter transfer market, the Sevilla coach said that “everything will depend on the possibilities you have. I know that the sports management is working well to strengthen the team and increase the level of the squad. “I am convinced that if there are people who leave, they will end up coming.” The Sevilla coach also spoke at a press conference about the following matters:

The future of Valentín Barco

«It is true that he asked not to play in Almería, he surely saw his exit closer. He has some discomfort in his ischium and has not worked all week. If nothing strange happens, he will be working next week, but I hope the situation is resolved because he wants to go out. There are players who enter, others who leave and we have to be prepared for all of this.









Ejuke Summons

«The week has completed and he will be called. We will be able to use it for a few minutes tomorrow and we practically have everyone except Iheanacho, who has done all the training today but is still not here, Barco and Nianzou.

Match against Girona

«It is a very difficult field, a very complicated opponent, they are playing in the Champions League and they have an automated way of playing with a coach who is doing very well. They are one of the teams that plays the best and are getting results. “It is a more than demanding match, because the other day without playing their best game, they believed until the end against Alavés and got the three points.”