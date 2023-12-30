This 2023 has been the year of artificial intelligence (AI), especially ChatGPT. Although it was launched at the end of 2022, the tool developed by OpenAI began to dominate the debates last January. Whether they had used it or not, users around the world began to speak out about AI, its benefits and its risks. Halfway through the year, ChatGPT made the leap to smartphones in the form of an app, going on to play various roles in everyday tasks, such as summarizing a text or learning how to say a word in another language. The uAndroid users have chosen it as the application of the yearalthough it has not been the most downloaded either in Spain or in the rest of the world.

Other applications that use AI have also been very popular, such as Character AI: AI-Powered Chatin which Google has chosen the best app of the year with artificial intelligence, which allows you to interact with a wide variety of character chatbots created by the users themselves.

Among the most downloaded applications, both in the Android Play Store and in the Apple App Store, there are some that help improve productivity, others streaming and various social networks, such as Threads.

Threads appeared in Europe just a few weeks ago, but users in the rest of the world started using it last summer. In the United States, it has been the fourth most downloaded app on iPhone; the first among all social networks, ahead of TikTok. In Spain, it is not in the top 10 of the year, but since it appeared it has been the most downloaded among Apple users.

WhatsApp Messenger, TikTok, Instagram and Google have led the year in our country. However, the most downloaded application on iPhone in both Spain and the United States, the United Kingdom and France has been that of Temu, an e-commerce of Chinese origin that offers products at low prices. Among Spanish Android users, it is currently only surpassed by Threads since it appeared.

Temu is not the only application of this type that has dominated the lists: Shein has been the sixth most downloaded on iPhone in Spain and Miravia has also stood out among Android users.

A widely downloaded utility application for both iOS and Android has been CapCut, a video editor often used to create content on TikTok.

According to Apple, the best iPhone app this year has been AllTrails, a tool to know and follow almost half a million routes hiking, cycling or running from all over the world. For its part, Google has awarded the award for the best application of 2023 to Imprint: Learn Visually, an app with interactive lessons on various topics and which, as its name in English indicates, aims for the user to learn visually. Other applications awarded by the Google Play Store are Bumble, the dating app where only women can make the first step when interacting with other users, dThe applications that try to improve mental health of users, Aware: Mindfulness & Wellbeing and Voidpet Garden: Mental Health, and the Paw Patrol children's game.

Apple has also awarded this year to applications that it considers have had a cultural impact, such as Proloquo, an app that tries to offer different forms of communication for people who do not have the ability to speak, through drawings, or Too Good To Go, which aims to reduce the amount of food wasted when it has not been sold by businesses.

