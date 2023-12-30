It was in a published article in Guardian in 2019 what put the word on the map hangxietya formula created using the English words hangover (hangover) and anxietyanxiety). The term, so concise, quickly became popular through WhatsApp groups and feeds on social networks accompanied, on numerous occasions, by the “Literally me” meme. No one had given such a specific name to that cocktail of headache, palpitations, restlessness and a deep feeling of guilt and discomfort produced by the excess of spirits the night before. It's not as simple as a hangover, it's much worse. Although in a time where the word “anxiety” can be combined with almost everything to find a much more specific form of this emotion that can lead to disorder—from eco-anxiety to fachoanxiety— It is worth asking whether a hangover really causes anxiety. “The answer is yes, the hangxiety “It's real,” he responds to EL PAÍS. Joaquín T. Limonero, president of the Spanish Society for the Study of Anxiety and Stress, as well as coordinator of the stress and health research group at the Autonomous University of Barcelona. Based on this, what causes it?

“It is a mixture produced by the biochemical alteration of the brain, derived from alcohol consumption, and later, from certain psychological factors.” Alcohol, according to the psychologist, acts on the most important inhibitory neurotransmitter, called Gaba, which is responsible for sending chemical messages from the brain to the nervous system, “and which is the part of the brain most linked to decision-making, with planning and where emotions are also made aware.” “Alcohol stimulates Gaba, that's why you relax, calm down and have fun when you drink,” explains Joaquín Limonero. One drink and everything is fine. Two or three, and the lack of control begins: you begin to decrease glutamate, the main excitatory transmitter in the brain. “More glutamate means more anxiety. “Less glutamate means less anxiety.” Simple. Pure chemistry. The problem is that, the next day, when the sun begins to shine through the window, a rebound effect occurs: “The brain seeks to regulate itself and recover normal functioning levels, which is why Gaba neurotransmitters decrease and glutamate increases.” . This sensation of glutamate activation is what produces the feeling of anxiety.

But there are more factors than the imbalance between Gaba and glutamate. For example, increased cortisol levels. “Alcohol interrupts the natural cycle of cortisol, a hormone that increases naturally during the day, and alerts us to possible threats, and is reduced at night,” explains the psychologist. This hormone is commonly related to stress, since it stimulates our production of glucose and, when our body detects some type of danger, it stops the absorption of glucose and begins to produce energy. When decompensating after alcohol consumption, anxiety increases because we are “more vigilant, more active and more tense.” “Another factor that influences this feeling of anxiety is dehydration: we know that alcohol dehydrates and reduces the concentration of water in the body, which usually causes us to wake up with a headache.” What also happens is that our heart has to work harder because of this dehydration. Another symptom of anxiety? Palpitations. “To this we must add the lack of sleep: when we drink alcohol, we sleep worse,” adds the psychologist. Lack of sleep also causes fatigue and irritation. In other words, it can promote anxiety.

In addition to this, we must not forget other psychological elements. The guilt and regret derived from that feeling of not knowing exactly what we did the night before, if we made a fool of ourselves or if we crossed the line by making an inappropriate joke with someone from, for example, our work environment over Christmas drinks or If we send a message to an ex. “We have blurry memories of the night before, which can lead us to a state of agitation caused by uncertainty and regret: 'What will they think of me?'” explains Limonero, who also affirms that the context is important: it is not It's the same to get drunk with friends or with co-workers. When in doubt, it is better not to drink more than necessary.

Guilt and regret for having done or said the wrong thing contribute to anxiety the day after. Milko (Getty Images)

The problem would have an easy solution: don't drink. And period. But let's be realistic, especially at this time. “Let's remember that it is something temporary, like the hangover itself, which can last a few hours or a couple of days,” says the psychologist, who also recommends that, if this anxiety lasts over time, it is advisable to consult a specialist. in mental health. And, above all, if we suffer from an anxiety disorder, it is best to drink as little as possible, to avoid unpleasantness the day after.

Regarding their remedy, every neighbor's child has their own cure for a terrible hangover, but they all agree on one or more points: drink plenty of water, rest and take, if necessary, some medication to stop the headache. Would taking an anti-anxiety medication be advisable? “For me it would be counterproductive,” says Joaquín T. Limonero, “the best thing is to hydrate, eat healthy even if the body asks for junk food, take vitamin B and not consume caffeine, because it will activate us again, and what we want is to calm down” . Like all life.