J-POP Manga has released new details on the arrival in Italy of The 100 girls who love you so much so much so much so muchThe first volume of the work will be available for purchase in all comic book stores, bookstores and online stores starting from next September 11th at the price of €6.90.

It will be released on the same day an exclusive bundle for comic book stores which will contain the first two volumes of the manga and a shikishi limited edition price of €13.80. The work will then be serialized in monthly cadence.

Let’s discover all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the publishing house.

J-POP Manga presents 100 Girls Who Love You So Much So Much So Much by Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa The manga that inspired the irresistible harem comedy anime is streaming on Crunchyroll! Anyone can be unlucky in love and receive a rejection. Student Rentaro has already received several “no”s and is now resigned to a single fate when, due to the mistake of a bungling God of love, his life changes radically and he finds himself besieged… by a hundred girls who are crazy about him! After the success of thesouls streaming on Crunchyroll the original manga arrives in Italyharem-comedy of the moment! J-POP Manga presents The 100 girls who love you so much so much so much so muchthe series of Rikito Nakamura And Yukiko Nozawa nominated for awards Next Manga Award And Manga Taisho. Starting Wednesday September 11th will be available in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores The first volume of the seriesWhile only in comic shopsit will be possible to find the special bundle of the first two volumes with a free gift attached exclusive shikishi limited edition! After the one hundredth two of spades on the day of his middle school graduation, Rentaro Aijo expresses his desire to find his first girlfriend in high school! Enter the God of Love, with a revelation: “In high school, you will meet a hundred soul mates! However, if the girls do not all live happily ever after (omitted)… they will die.” Suddenly, his life turns into a harem where you either love or die! And there is no turning back! A nice dilemma for the protagonist Rentaro who in this irresistible new generation romcom will come across, volume after volume, all possible types of ideal women and will have to resort to the most bizarre tricks to not leave anyone empty-handed… After all, as the screenwriter Rikito Nakamura declares, “the greatest joys in life are laughter and heart-pounding”! TO this linkit is possible to read the preview of the first chapter. The 100 girls who love you so much so much so much so much

by Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa

1st volume – Ongoing series

Format – 12.4×18 – Paperback with dust jacket

Pages – 192, B/W + Color

Price – €6.90

Released on a monthly basis The 100 girls who love you so much so much so much so much BUNDLE

by Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa

1st and 2nd volume + limited edition shikishi

Format – 12.4×18 – Paperback with dust jacket

Pages – 192, B/W + Color

Price – €13.80

