Barcelona spent almost the entire transfer window focused on just one signing, Nico Williams, and at the beginning of this week the Catalans still considered themselves to have a chance of signing the Spanish winger. With only a few days to go before La Liga kicks off, the club’s sporting department believes they wasted their time with the Spanish player and now, with two weeks to go, management is pushing to find the left winger to complete the attack for Hansi Flick, with Deco having a preferred name above the rest.
According to Sport, Barcelona have accelerated contacts with Luis Díaz’s management to inform the Colombian player that before the market closes, they will attack his signing, given the lack of response from the youngest of the Williams brothers. The Catalans consider themselves in a position to pay the winger’s salary as well as being able to meet a transfer offer of between 70 and 80 million euros for Díaz, however, they understand that Liverpool are not entirely open to negotiating.
To date, Liverpool have not closed a single signing for Arne Slot, this is because the coach asked the board to keep the core of the squad as it ended last year with Klopp, except for the unavoidable departures such as that of Alcántara. That being the case, within Barcelona they understand that Liverpool’s initial position will be not to negotiate the sale of Díaz for any reason.
