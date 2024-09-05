Meteorism, abdominal distension, slow digestion, abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea, gastroesophageal reflux and the scale that sends an ‘SOS’. When returning from vacation, Italians have to deal with intestinal disorders and extra pounds. After the summer break, many vacationers complain of digestive disorders due to stress, altered regulation of intestinal transit or a series of infectious or toxic external agents. That’s not all. On vacation, there is a frequent increase in weight compared to the work/school period. According to a study conducted by the University of Georgia (USA), in just one week of relaxation, body weight can increase from 500 grams to 3.5 kg. From the specialists of the Nutrition Commission of Aigo, the Italian Association of Hospital Gastroenterologists and Digestive Endoscopists that in Italy represents over 2 thousand professionals, come some advice to make the return from vacation a profitable moment of recovery of physical fitness, energy and well-being.

“The causes of weight gain – explain the Aigo experts – are mainly to be found in less qualitatively and quantitatively controlled eating habits, especially during social and convivial occasions. Studies show that during the holidays there is a frequent increase in the consumption of carbohydrates, saturated fats, processed and ultra-processed foods and alcohol and a reduced intake of fiber. Meals are also more disordered due to less structured daily schedules and the frequent alteration of the sleep-wake rhythm. The metabolic effects of an incorrect lifestyle in intermittent periods, such as during the holidays, have been the subject of recent American studies conducted on young adults. The results show that poor diet control is associated with an alteration of both the hormones that regulate carbohydrate metabolism and transaminases”.

Upon returning from vacation, it is therefore advisable to adopt a series of behaviors for the rapid restoration of intestinal balance: “First of all, avoid spontaneous and self-managed diets by skipping meals or imposing excessive caloric restrictions, often ineffective for weight reduction and risky for health because, being unbalanced, they favor nutritional deficits – recommend Aigo – Furthermore, by causing stress, they are destined to be interrupted early with rapid recovery of excess weight”.

As for foods to avoid, it is proven – a note recalls – that the ‘Western diet’, rich in processed and ultra-processed foods (i.e. containing artificial molecules such as preservatives, colorants, additives, emulsifiers), together with an excess of added sugars and saturated fats from red meat and refined flours, as well as high amounts of sodium, has a pro-inflammatory effect on the digestive system through the alteration of the microbiota and the loss of the mucosal barrier function, with consequent penetration of microbial agents into the intestinal wall. Equally important is to limit the use of foods rich in salt such as cured meats and canned products and reduce that of table salt, the excess of which represents a risk factor for high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. Therefore, avoid large meals and in particular excesses in the evening, since this is the most unfavorable time of day for the accumulation of excess calories.

When you return from vacation (and throughout the year), it is important to adopt a healthy diet and lifestyle, recover the regularity of your sleep-wake rhythm and plan regular physical exercise. “A healthy diet – reiterate the Aigo doctors – is one with anti-inflammatory properties for the intestinal mucosa, based on the consumption of fresh foods, and is rich in fiber derived from seasonal fruit and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, seeds and dried fruit. Without forgetting that abundant hydration is essential, at least 1.5 liters of water a day”.

As for food supplements, often proposed in association with the diet to improve its nutritional qualities, correct micronutrient deficiencies and optimize the conditions of the digestive system, especially after potential stress such as an infectious episode or a disordered diet, the Aigo experts point out: “Although there are clinical studies that support the efficacy and safety of these molecules, it is not easy even for medical personnel to orient themselves in the enormous variety of products, of different quality and with different indications. For this reason, spontaneous use is not recommended, which risks, among other things, being guided by advertising messages or subjective impressions, rather than by a rational basis. Before using any food supplement, it is therefore necessary to ask your doctor for advice, to establish its appropriateness and to direct the choice”.

Aigo gastroenterologists recommend contacting your doctor when, upon returning from your holiday, you experience not only alarm symptoms such as fever or blood in your stool, but also if the gastrointestinal symptoms, although apparently ‘trivial’, tend to persist or become progressively more intense.

Since the intestines have stereotyped reactions to a variety of different stimuli – the note concludes – symptoms such as diarrhea and abdominal pain may be manifestations of irritable bowel syndrome, a transient infection or chronic inflammatory bowel disease: neglecting them for a long time or treating them on your own with over-the-counter therapies can delay an important diagnosis and appropriate therapy.