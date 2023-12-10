Teofilo Gutierrez He is in the news these days after confirming his departure from Deportivo Cali, after the dispute of the semi-final home runs, in which the Valle del Cauca team did not achieve the objective of going to the final.

“The player Teófilo Gutiérrez ended his contract with our institution. We greatly appreciate the player's commitment and dedication to the team, wishing him many successes in his professional and personal life,” was the statement from Deportivo Cali regarding the decision not to extend the contract to the player. Forward.

Teo's fight

The same day that the news of the team's departure became known, Teo Gutiérrez was the protagonist of a fight in a neighborhood game.

Teo was participating in a meeting in Barranquilla with family and friends. At one point the striker scolds his brother-in-law Carlos Moreno for an action and a fight immediately breaks out between them.

It wasn't just the argument, both of them went to blows and managed to exchange a couple of fists before they were separated.

The fight was recorded in amateur videos that precisely captured the movements of the professional soccer player.

Teo Gutiérrez, who has just finished his contract with Deportivo Cali, grabbed pineapples with his brother-in-law at a neighborhood game in Barranquilla. pic.twitter.com/4YI50vVhgm — Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) December 10, 2023

'Teo' was in the crosshairs of Colombian football due to a sanction imposed on him by the championship's Disciplinary Committee; he must pay four suspension dates and a fine of just over one million pesos.

The sanction is for having 'touched the buttocks of a woman' from logistics at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium in Ibagué, at half-time of the match that his team lost 4-2 against Deportes Tolima, on November 25.

