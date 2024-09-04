Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Tennis | A harsh announcement from Emil Ruusuvuori

September 4, 2024
Tennis | A harsh announcement from Emil Ruusuvuori
Emil Ruusuvuori will take a break.

Tennis star Emil Ruusuvuori25, will sit out the season.

Rusuvuori announces its decision in X. He justifies his decision with health reasons.

Ruusuvuori wrote in his message that the last year has been challenging. He says that the balance between work and recovery has not been right. He says he is overwhelmed.

“I have made the decision to take a break from tennis for the rest of the year and focus on my physical and mental health. Because of this, I am also not in the playing lineup for the Davis Cup. However, I’m supporting the team and along for the ride, because the DC team is extremely important to me,” Ruusuvuori wrote.

At the same time, he wished everyone a nice end of summer.

Ruusuvuori is ranked 85th in the men’s singles world rankings.

