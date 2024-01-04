United States | The “Epstein list” was published, including Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton, but no big revelations

Stateside hundreds of documents related to the dead billionaire have been made public to Jeffrey Epstein to the related lawsuit. The documents contain the names of many well-known people, although there are no major revelations about them of the US media I can't find it.

Epstein, suspected of sexual crimes, committed suicide in his prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial. The documents published on Wednesday are related to a lawsuit in which the accused is Epstein's ex-girlfriend and well-known socialite Ghislaine Maxwell62.

Maxwell was already found guilty of several sexual crimes in 2021. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The current lawsuit is related to defamation allegations made by Epstein who accused him of sexual abuse Virginia Giuffre has presented towards Maxwell.

In December, the judge decided that the identities of around 180 people mentioned under pseudonyms in the lawsuit documents should be made public.

In the documents the prince of Britain is mentioned, among others Andrew as well as former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. Mention in documents does not mean that persons are suspected of crimes.

The connections of these well-known persons to Epstein have already come to light before. Wednesday's announcement is mostly about naming them for the first time in public court documents.

According to CNN, Bill Clinton's representative confirmed already in 2019 that the former president had flown on Epstein's private plane, but knew nothing of his crimes.

The documents show, among other things, that once upon landing in Atlantic City, Epstein had said that he wanted to contact Donald Trump and go to his casino.

Now the published documents reveal several cases that the media have already reported on before.

The documents include a statement by Virginia Giuffre, according to which Maxwell ordered her to perform sexual acts on, among others, Prince Andrew, the former governor of New Mexico by Bill Richardson and with various well-known businessmen.

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre settled out of court in 2022. Details of the settlement have not been disclosed.