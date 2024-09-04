The series of trials linked to the Dieselgate scandal that overwhelmed Volkswagen in 2015 continues. This time it is the turn of the criminal part involving the former CEO of the Wolfsburg brand, who appeared in court on Tuesday to answer to the charges of fraud related to rigged tests on the emissions of vehicles produced by the German giant.

The criminal process

Winterkorn, who was removed from the company’s leadership in September 2015 after it emerged that millions of Volkswagen cars had been fitted with software designed to pass environmental tests, has become a prominent figure in the scandal, the biggest in the company’s history. The criminal trial against the 77-year-old former manager began after more than five years of investigation, coming at a time of great tension for the company, which is facing internal restructuring problems and possible job cuts caused by lower-than-expected profitability, especially with regard to the transition to sustainable mobility.

The scandal for Volkswagen

The criminal charges against Winterkorn include fraud, market manipulation and perjury before a parliamentary committee. It is also alleged that he failed to inform the market in a timely manner about the mass manipulation of diesel engines in 2015. Through his lawyer, Winterkorn has denied the charges against him. “Our client did not defraud or harm anyone, did not deliberately leave the capital market in the dark so that investors would be harmed, and told the truth to the investigative committee.”