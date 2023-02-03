Technology | Speakers have long been designed incorrectly. The key insight was made by Jorma Salmi, who turned the prevailing thought on its head.

In Porvoo, world-award-winning loudspeakers are manufactured, which, according to the professor, could cost ten times more for their quality.

If passes through the industrial area north of Porvoo, it is easy to overlook a small industrial building where products are made at the world’s top level.

The most observant may notice a sign on the light brick wall of the property. It says Gradient. The name may be familiar to those interested in hi-fi, but to the general public, Gradient hardly means anything. Finnish speaker manufacturer is for many the same as Genelec.