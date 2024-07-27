Saturday, July 27, 2024
Housing | Eeva Forsström bought a 500-square-meter log house for her first home – "Many people ask if I'm not scared"

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 27, 2024
in World Europe

Eeva Forsström bought an old public school in Janakkala for her first home. The price of the entire 500 square meter beauty was less than half of what Forsström’s sister paid for a studio apartment in Helsinki.

One or two a year ago Eeva Forsström forked the housing supply of Janakkala from Kantahämä. The fixed-term employment contract had recently been changed to a permanent one, and rental housing no longer seemed meaningful.

Forsström knew that Jokimaa’s old folk school had been quietly for sale for some time. The previous owner had renovated the old school into a party space, and Forsström himself had celebrated his graduation party there about a decade ago. The corners were even more familiar, because the childhood home, where my own parents still lived, was only a few kilometers away from the school.

