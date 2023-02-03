Another top match is planned in the Eredivisie: Feyenoord-PSV. Can the people of Eindhoven make the competition even more exciting? Or do they just drop out of that fight? Etienne Verhoeff discusses it with Maarten Wijffels in the AD Football podcast.

In addition to the topper in the competition, it is also about Johnny Heitinga. He may finish the season at Ajax as head coach and gets Dwight Lodeweges as assistant. “You notice everything at Ajax that they are struggling with direction. It also says something about the position of Peter Bosz at Ajax. He is free and available. Yet Ajax does not seek contact. I think that has to do with the past between Van der Sar and Bosz.”

Maarten Wijffels explains exactly how that works in the podcast.

Feyenoord-PSV is the third topper within a few weeks. Feyenoord's previous toppers ended in a draw. "You do see some solid things. Feyenoord plays recognizable in all those matches. They are able to determine the intensity in a duel. But they can't kill those top matches yet. As a result, they could have done even more distance than has already been done."

