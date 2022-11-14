American pop singer Taylor Swift won four awards at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, including best ten-minute video for her music video, “All To Well.”
Swift won Best Artist, Best Pop Music, Best Video and Best Feature Video.
Nicki Minaj also won two awards for Best Song and Best Hip Hop Music, and French DJ and record producer David Guetta won Best Electronic and Best Collaboration.
The concert was broadcast on MTV from Dusseldorf in western Germany and honored musicians from Brazil to South Korea.
The Ukrainian band Kalush, winner of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, who performed the song “Stefania”, participated in the ceremony.
British pop star Harry Styles won the ‘Best Live Broadcast’ category and Thailand-born Lalisa Manoban won Best K-pop. South Korean boy band BTS won the biggest fan category.
