Guadalajara, Jalisco (Yunuen Mora) – With the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) in the Customs of the ports there has been a substantial improvementhowever, with the National Guard security has deteriorated on the highways, said Miguel Ángel Landeros Volquarts, president of the Mexican Council of Foreign Trade (Comce) of the West, consulted on the subject.

“Yes, there has been a substantial improvement (in ports). We have reviewed it with the administrator and director of Customs. There has been a greater efficiency that is measured in container management, in dispatch that, despite the multimodal complexity that arrives by boat, then road and train, there has been an opportunity to streamline the processes,” he said.

The businessman added that although at first they had doubts and fear that things would not go well, they have been quite positive and Semar has been open to reach a consensus.

“We have managed to work with all the actors and become efficient, despite the problems, such as the arrival of containers. One of the issues is how the merchandise leaves and it takes longer, especially for small and medium-sized companies, but it has been achieved improve,” he stressed.

In contrast, Landeros Volquarts pointed out that with the National Guard there has been no improvement. He affirmed that there is “total absence”, because although they should do the work of the extinct Federal Police, the reality is different.

“They don’t know that job, I don’t know if it’s a lack of training, they don’t control speed, traffic, which causes more accidents, and thefts from carriers have increased between 10-12 percent. They don’t know the tasks of the police,” said.

In addition, he highlighted that there is asymmetry in the reflected work. “One thing is in the port and another is the security that must be achieved on the highway, both from accidents and from stolen merchandise,” she added.