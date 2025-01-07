Sylvester Stallone has decided to increase his real estate portfolio with a new mansion in East Hampton, New York, which will be for the use and enjoyment of their daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. The actor has shelled out for this architectural gem 24.95 million dollars (about 24.3 million euros at the current exchange rate).

This newly built home, located on the coveted Hither Lane – just a mile from the Atlantic – belonged to a couple of interior designers Phoebe and James Michael Howard. The couple purchased the property in 2021 for $6.4 million and soon after hired McAlpine Tankersley Architecture so that they could rebuild and expand the country house that was on said land, a work that was completed in 2024, so everything is practically brand new.

The one-acre plot offers a home of 1,100 square meters of living space spread over three floors, connected by an elevator, in which are distributed eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and a toilet. The master suite includes a sitting area, bathroom with steam shower, soaking tub and double vanities, European-style walk-in closets, and fireplace.

Completely furnished, it has sawn white oak floors, large windows that flood the interiors with natural light and allow you to enjoy the views and different rooms worth highlighting, such as a double-height lobby with an elegant staircase, a living room that has 4 meter high ceilings, custom fireplace Jam of London and custom furniture, a chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances, marble and glass countertops, a large center island with oversized Mick de Giulio sink and a breakfast area with benches that can seat about twelve people, a dining room formal with an oval wooden table that seats ten people and a family room with sofas, fireplace, a 72-inch television. In addition, there are also spaces dedicated to entertainment such as a games room with pool table and a cinema room with sofas in which the Stallone family will be able to see the patriarch’s filmography.









For its part, the outdoor area has a covered rest area with sofas to relax, an outdoor dining room with a large rectangular table perfect for events, a heated Gunite pool, jacuzzi and sundeck with hammocks, a pool house, large lawn areas – ideal for children to play or to practice sports – and a detached garage for two vehicles with a loft-like space lined with old barn boards.