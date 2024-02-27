Doogee is a cell phone brand of Chinese origin that has stood out for offering ultra-resistant devices at the best price. One of them is the Doogee S110, a device with 22 GB of RAM and a robust battery.

Now the brand has also surprised us with a amazing tablet which, for a limited time, has a price of $2,809 pesos on Amazon. This device is equipped with a robust configuration of 15GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, uncommon values ​​for this type of device.

The Doogee T10 PRO Tablet is equipped with a Octa-Core processor and 12nm process technology, ensuring efficient energy consumption and a decrease in heat generation. Your combination of 8GB of physical RAM and 7GB of virtual RAM Enables smooth multitasking and optimal transition between applications. In addition, it offers the possibility of expanding its storage up to 1TB, providing ample space for multimedia content and applications.

The 10.1-inch FHD-IPS display with 1920 x 1200 resolution offers an immersive viewing experience. Certified by TÜV Rheinland for eye protection, it reduces the damage caused by blue light, making it safe even for prolonged use sessions.

In terms of autonomy, the T10 PRO Tablet has a 8580mAh battery offering up to 700 hours of standby time or 25 hours of music playback, optimally ensuring users' normal productivity. Additionally, it is compatible with 18W fast chargingwhich means it can be charged up to 50% in just one hour.

If you are interested in this product, do CLICK HERE in the link to learn more.

With a sleek and compact design, the tablet is only 8.5 mm thick and weighs 568 grams, making it portable and easy to take anywhere. Plus, it's compatible with pressure-sensitive styluses (not included), allowing for a precise, low-latency drawing experience.

With these characteristics, the T10 PRO Tablet from Doogee offers exceptional performance, a stunning display, long battery life and versatile connectivity, all at an affordable price. This limited offer on Amazon represents a unique opportunity to purchase a high-end tablet at an irresistible price.