The judge of the Supreme Court Leopoldo Puente has rejected this Tuesday the appeal presented by former minister José Luis Ábalos against his decision to send a request to the Congress of Deputies. The instructor, contrary to what Ábalos wrote, points out that there are sufficient indications to ask Congress to allow the deputy to be investigated, and not “mere or simple suspicions.”

In a 14-page document, Puente points out that “these are not the statements of Mr. [Víctor de] Aldama those that justified the decision to submit the corresponding request.” As he explains below, “there are rational indications that Mr. Ábalos could have obtained economic benefits coming from Mr. Aldama.” Therefore, the judge rejects the allegations raised by Ábalos, ruling out that the evidence suffers from a “lack of consistency.”

Puente attributes “a confusing nature” to Ábalos’ writing. Because “it calls into question the existence of sufficient evidence of responsibility” and, on the other hand, “it seems to denounce the possible violation of certain fundamental rights […] that would determine the nullity of everything that was done.” As the magistrate relates, Ábalos argues that nullity alleging that The Civil Guard opened a sealed envelope “without judicial authorization” which was carried by Koldo García’s brother and which was “expressly addressed” to the former minister, who is seated in the Supreme Court.

The judge, based on a report from the Civil Guard, points out that “in no way” was the envelope closed and There is also no evidence that “it was nominally addressed to José Luis Ábalos”. “On the contrary, the agents stated that it was an open envelope with no apparent addressee.” In this way, the instructor states that there is no evidence that José Luis Ábalos’ right to secrecy of communications has been violated.

Nor does the judge believe that there is a lack of evidence to ask Congress to lift the deputy’s immunity. Ábalos defended in his appeal that the only indications that point to an economic benefit on his part are the statements of Víctor de Aldama, the alleged commission agent of the plot that is being investigated in the Supreme Court. In this regard, the judge recognizes that “there is at this time” no other evidence, apart from Aldama’s statement, that indicates that Ábalos received amounts of cash.

Nevertheless, “there is no doubt” that entities dependent on the Ministry of Transportation contracted with Management Solutionsthe central company of the corrupt plot. Furthermore, the commission agent himself has recognized the collection of around five million euros thanks to these operations; and it is also proven “that Mr. Koldo García [asesor de Ábalos] could have experienced certain asset increases in cash that, according to Aldama, would later be distributed with Ábalos.”

Finally, Judge Leopoldo Puente refers to the economic benefits that Ábalos indirectly received, although it was not cash. For the instructor, Ábalos’s writing “omits to take into account certain data relating” to real estate which he himself or his partner, Jessica Rodríguez, enjoyed. The appellant’s explanation of all these benefits is “really confusing,” indicates the magistrate, and adds: “It is striking that no less than three properties linked to Ábalos directly or indirectly present the presence of Aldama as a common denominator.”





Refuses to investigate leaks

In an order signed also this Tuesday, Puente rejects another request from the former Minister of Transportation, who urged the judge to investigate the leaks of the statements of those investigated in the case. The magistrate admits that there has been “an unfortunate leak” The following rule clarifies that it “does not come from this jurisdictional body.” Puente insists that he himself has tried, “certainly without success,” to adopt legal measures to prevent leaks and promises that he will “extremely be cautious” in the future.

However, the judge emphasizes that he does not have the jurisdiction to investigate these leaks and urges Ábalos’ defense to “proceed to report it, if he deems it appropriate, before the Senior Court of Madrid for subsequent distribution to the Court of corresponding instruction”.