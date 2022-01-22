Turin – New order of the Piemonte region relating to the epidemiological management of African swine fever. The vice president of the Piedmont Region Fabio Carosso e will be effective from Monday 24 January.

In confirming all the measures already adopted on 12 January, the new Piedmont provision provides for the geographical extension of the infection control area to the Municipalities within a radius of 10 kilometers from the infected area and affects municipalities of the provinces of Asti, Cuneo and others of Alessandria which were outside the “red” area of ​​114 municipalities (78 in Alessandria, 36 in Liguria).

In the territory of these municipalities, “the prohibition of any type of hunting and wildlife management activities and the regulation of agro-forestry-pastoral activity which must be subjected to the prior positive opinion of the veterinary service of the local health authority”. The measures “will be updated according to the evolution of the epidemiological situation. The ordinance will remain in force until 30 April 2022”.

In particular the Municipalities affected by the ordinance, because included in the 10 km area bordering the infected area, are:

In the province of Alessandria:

Alessandria, Alice Bel Colle, Bergamasco, Berzano di Tortona, Bistagno, Borgoratto Alessandrino, Bosco Marengo, Carbonara Scrivia, Carentino, Casal Cermelli, Casalnoceto, Casasco, Castellar Guidobono, Castellazzo Bormida, Castelletto d’Erro, Castelspina, Cerreto Grue, Denice, Frascaro, Frugarolo, Gamalero, Masio, Merana, Momperone, Monleale, Montechiaro d’Acqui, Montegioco, Montemarzino, Oviglio, Paderna, Pontecurone, Ponti, Pozzol Groppo, Pozzolo Formigaro, Sarezzano, Spigno Monferrato, Spineto Scrivia, Terzo, Tortona, Viguzzolo , Villaromagnano, Volpedo, Volpeglino.

In the province of Asti:

Bruno, Bubbio, Calamandrana, Canelli, Cassinasco, Castel Boglione, Castel Rocchero, Castelletto Molina, Castelnuovo Belbo, Cessole, Fountain, Incisa Scapaccino, Loazzolo, Maranzana, Mombaldone, Mombaruzzo, Monastero Bormida, Montabone, Nizza Monferrato, Olmo Gentile, Quaranti, Roccaverano, Rocchetta Palafea, San Giorgio Scarampi, San Marzano Oliveto, Serole, Sessame, Vaglio Serra, Vesime.

In the province of Cuneo:

Perletto, Pezzolo Valle Uzzone.