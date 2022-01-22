The Giallorossi coach spoke on the eve of the match against the Tuscans, taking stock of the squad available: “Kumbulla didn’t have my confidence, now yes”

The difficulty of the match against Empoli, Smalling and El Shaarawy recovered, Abraham who has grown a lot but can still improve, the market that is not closed but from which he expects nothing else, at least in entry: these are the themes of the conference in Trigoria by Josè Mourinho. First, however, a thought “to the Di Marzio family for their loss”. Then, the field, and Roma “who forgot Juve or the start of the match with Lecce, where the responsibility was mine because I thought too much about the next match. We won between the league and the cup two games in a row and we want the third. But we know it will not be an easy match, Empoli play very well and are having a fantastic season. “ See also Pereiro overturns Bologna: assists and goals in the 94th minute, Cagliari enjoys

SMALLING AND ELSHA OK – Mourinho says that, except for Spinazzola and Pellegrini, he will have everyone available: “Smalling is fine, maybe not very well, on Thursday he trained here alone, then on Friday and Saturday with us. If he has to play he will play, but now we have all four power stations available including Kumbulla. Some time ago Marash did not have my total trust, he won it with humility and work and I am very happy with it. El Shaarawy is also available “. In attack it will be Abraham’s turn as always: “His numbers are there and they are numbers without penalties, with many poles, but honestly I expect even more from him, not only in terms of numbers but also in terms of quality in the area, where he is growing. By playing every game he improves a lot and let’s see where he can go with us and we with him. ” And where is Roma positioned as a squad? “We are there, the ranking between fifth, seventh place, we are there. There are four or five teams in terms of squad and experience ahead of us. Can we get there? Yes, of course, maybe next season, we also look at the construction times of the teams in front of us “. See also In the EU, the auto market pays for the chip crisis: -2.4% | FormulaPassion.it

OPEN MARKET – On the transfer market, Mou clarifies: “It is open until January 31, but I do not expect anything more. Disposals? It seems that a player who goes on the bench or plays less is ready to be sold, we always talk like this, it’s complicated Veretout plays a game on the bench and is already on sale, Perez exits in the 45th minute and is already on sale.The four players who have been sold (Reynolds, Villar, Mayoral and Calafiori) were part of a structure strategy that included their exit. We changed four players with very few minutes of play and we took two players who in two games have put together more minutes than all the others. This is a strategy of structure of the squad. “

January 22 – 16:36

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Mourinho #Abraham #Market #dont #expect