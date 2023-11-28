The Burlington (Vermont) Police arrested a suspect for shooting three university students of Palestinian origin without saying a word who wore traditional Palestinian scarves, in a case that apparently could have been motivated by hate.

Jason Eaton, 48, was arrested Sunday near where the attack occurred, police said.

The authorities indicated that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) evaluates the possibility that the attack against young people has hate motives.

Burlington police reported that in a search of Eaton’s home, investigators found “probable cause to believe that he carried out the attack.”

A statement from the families indicated that the three young people are former students of the Friends Schoola private institution run by the Quakers in Ramallah.

He detailed that Hisham Awartani is a student at Brown University; Kinnan Abadlhamid is a student at Haverford College in Pennsylvania, and Tahseen Ahmed at Trinity College.

The Burlington Police Department had reported this Sunday that a white man He approached the youths as they walked and “without speaking, fired at least four bullets and is believed to have fled on foot.”

Two of them were wounded in the torso and one in the lower extremities.

Police added that the victims were visiting the family of one of them for the Thanksgiving holiday. Two of them are US citizens, while the other is a legal resident. Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad and Mayor Miro Weinberger They stated that the injured could be victims of a hate crime, but said authorities have not confirmed this.



In a statement, the non-governmental organization ‘Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee’ (ADC) stated that, After reviewing the initial information provided, there is “reason to believe that this shooting occurred because the victims are Arabs.”

EFE