Superbike Portugal, Free Practice Results

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Time Detachment Turns 1 D. Petrucci Ducati 1:40.681 – 17 2 A. Bautista Ducati 1:40.704 +0.023 13 3 T. Razgatlioglu BMW 1:40.783 +0.102 15 4 N. Bulega Ducati 1:40.811 +0.130 15 5 D. Aegerter Yamaha 1:40.821 +0.140 21 6 J.Rea Yamaha 1:40.936 +0.255 19 7 M. van der Mark BMW 1:40.995 +0.314 17 8 G. Gerloff BMW 1:41.070 +0.389 14 9 A.Lowes Kawasaki 1:41.073 +0.392 20 10 Mr. Rinaldi Ducati 1:41.099 +0.418 14 11 X. Virgin Honda 1:41.112 +0.431 16 12 I. Lecuona Honda 1:41.119 +0.438 15 13 S. Redding BMW 1:41.268 +0.587 16 14 A. Bassani Kawasaki 1:41.391 +0.710 17 15 A. Iannone Ducati 1:41.407 +0.726 18 16 T. Rabat Kawasaki 1:41.424 +0.743 17 17 A.Locatelli Yamaha 1:41.438 +0.757 12 18 R.Gardner Yamaha 1:41.644 +0.963 8 19 B.Ray Yamaha 1:41.833 +1.152 15 20 H. Syahrin Ducati 1:43.132 +2.451 10 21 P. Oettl Yamaha 1:43.293 +2.612 20 22 I.Lopes Honda 1:43.510 +2.829 18 23 A.Norrodin Honda 1:43.958 +3.277 17

Superbike Portugal, the chronicle of the Free Practice

Daniel Petrucci leads the second free practice session under the Portimão sun: the driver from Terni closes FP2 with a time of 1:40.681 and returns to the Barni team pits welcomed by the embrace of Marco Barnabò.

Petrux he leaves Alvaro behind by 23 thousandths Baptist who falls at the end in turn 11 (just a small graze on the right arm for the reigning champion) and by 102 thousandths a Toprak Razgatlioglu which blew two engines during the day: the second smoke came when the #54 was leading the standings.

Complicated start for Nicolò Bulegalimited by a technical problem in FP1 on his Panigale V4 R: the Ducati rider, also recovering from a strong fever that put him at risk for the weekend, managed to recover in the final part of FP2 despite very few km in the engine: fourth place for the 1999 class, 130 thousandths behind Petrucci. Also in the top-10 were Dominique Aegerter, Jonathan Rea, Michael van der Mark, Garrett Gerloff, Alex Lowes and Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

In the first session, the best time was the usual Razgatlioglu, the only one to lap under 1’41” (1:40.777). Gerloff placed second at 391 thousandths of a second, third position for Bautista (+0.522) ahead of Petrucci, Lecuona and Rea. In the top-10 also Locatelli, Lowes, van der Mark and Gardner.