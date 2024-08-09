Superbike Portugal, Free Practice Results
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Time
|Detachment
|Turns
|1
|D. Petrucci
|Ducati
|1:40.681
|–
|17
|2
|A. Bautista
|Ducati
|1:40.704
|+0.023
|13
|3
|T. Razgatlioglu
|BMW
|1:40.783
|+0.102
|15
|4
|N. Bulega
|Ducati
|1:40.811
|+0.130
|15
|5
|D. Aegerter
|Yamaha
|1:40.821
|+0.140
|21
|6
|J.Rea
|Yamaha
|1:40.936
|+0.255
|19
|7
|M. van der Mark
|BMW
|1:40.995
|+0.314
|17
|8
|G. Gerloff
|BMW
|1:41.070
|+0.389
|14
|9
|A.Lowes
|Kawasaki
|1:41.073
|+0.392
|20
|10
|Mr. Rinaldi
|Ducati
|1:41.099
|+0.418
|14
|11
|X. Virgin
|Honda
|1:41.112
|+0.431
|16
|12
|I. Lecuona
|Honda
|1:41.119
|+0.438
|15
|13
|S. Redding
|BMW
|1:41.268
|+0.587
|16
|14
|A. Bassani
|Kawasaki
|1:41.391
|+0.710
|17
|15
|A. Iannone
|Ducati
|1:41.407
|+0.726
|18
|16
|T. Rabat
|Kawasaki
|1:41.424
|+0.743
|17
|17
|A.Locatelli
|Yamaha
|1:41.438
|+0.757
|12
|18
|R.Gardner
|Yamaha
|1:41.644
|+0.963
|8
|19
|B.Ray
|Yamaha
|1:41.833
|+1.152
|15
|20
|H. Syahrin
|Ducati
|1:43.132
|+2.451
|10
|21
|P. Oettl
|Yamaha
|1:43.293
|+2.612
|20
|22
|I.Lopes
|Honda
|1:43.510
|+2.829
|18
|23
|A.Norrodin
|Honda
|1:43.958
|+3.277
|17
Superbike Portugal, the chronicle of the Free Practice
Daniel Petrucci leads the second free practice session under the Portimão sun: the driver from Terni closes FP2 with a time of 1:40.681 and returns to the Barni team pits welcomed by the embrace of Marco Barnabò.
Petrux he leaves Alvaro behind by 23 thousandths Baptist who falls at the end in turn 11 (just a small graze on the right arm for the reigning champion) and by 102 thousandths a Toprak Razgatlioglu which blew two engines during the day: the second smoke came when the #54 was leading the standings.
Complicated start for Nicolò Bulegalimited by a technical problem in FP1 on his Panigale V4 R: the Ducati rider, also recovering from a strong fever that put him at risk for the weekend, managed to recover in the final part of FP2 despite very few km in the engine: fourth place for the 1999 class, 130 thousandths behind Petrucci. Also in the top-10 were Dominique Aegerter, Jonathan Rea, Michael van der Mark, Garrett Gerloff, Alex Lowes and Michael Ruben Rinaldi.
In the first session, the best time was the usual Razgatlioglu, the only one to lap under 1’41” (1:40.777). Gerloff placed second at 391 thousandths of a second, third position for Bautista (+0.522) ahead of Petrucci, Lecuona and Rea. In the top-10 also Locatelli, Lowes, van der Mark and Gardner.
