During its launch, the Nintendo Switch didn’t offer AAA experiences like Sony and Microsoft have been known for over the last few years. While the Big N has been responsible for offering its own version of these types of experiences over the years, such as Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, it seems that this will be a different story with the Switch’s successor, since multiple would already be working on a way to bring their AAA to the next Nintendo console.

According to a new report from Paul Gale, the Switch 2 launch will be accompanied by the release of “major” AAA titles from third-party studios. While no specific details are provided, This is likely referring to ports, rather than completely new titles.. This is what was said about it:

“Some major third-party developers who at E3 2017 didn’t anticipate the Nintendo Switch taking off the way it did and didn’t have a AAA title at launch/the show itself are working on wide-window releases for Nintendo’s next system. [Nintendo Switch 2] will have some major early ports, side releases, and exclusives.”

A few major third party developers who at E3 2017 weren’t anticipating Nintendo Switch taking off the way it did and didn’t have a Triple A title at launch/the show itself, are working on big launch window releases for Nintendo’s next system. NS2 will have some early,… — Paul Gale (@PaulGaleNetwork) August 6, 2024

Unfortunately, at the moment we do not know which AAAs will be available during the launch of the Switch 2. Let us remember that this console will have the power of a PlayStation 4, This opens the door for more developers to bring their games to a platform with great potential.While it seems that the console’s early days will have the necessary support, it remains to be seen how this hardware will perform after these dates.

We remind you that it is expected that The official reveal of the Switch’s successor is expected to take place in late 2024 or early 2025. In related topics, new technical details about this console have emerged. Similarly, this is how Nintendo plans to combat hoarders.

Author’s Note:

The Switch 2 is a console with a lot of potential. However, it will all depend on the performance of the console. If the hardware is not the success that many expect, then third-party support will steadily decline.

Via: Insider Gaming