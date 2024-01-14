The General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in Dubai fulfilled the wish of an Arab girl in the presence of her father, who is incarcerated in the institutions, at the ceremony of her marriage to an Arab young man, after she submitted a request to do so to the Administration of the Institutions.

The girl said in her application that there is an Arab young man who has proposed to her and wants to marry her, and that it is necessary to approve her guardian, an inmate in penal institutions, hoping to allow her father to be present at her marriage contract, as this constitutes an important day in her life. The history of her life and the life of her family.

The Director General of the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, Brigadier Marwan Julfar, confirmed that the administration received the girl’s request, and was informed of the material and moral conditions of her father’s presence, and the family’s breadwinner, who is in the institutions, and immediately fulfilled her request, in line with the permanent directives of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, in Being keen on humanitarian work, because of its profound impact in spreading happiness among various groups of society.

Brigadier Marwan Julfar pointed out that the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions launched the initiative “Our goal is to make the inmate’s daughter happy” in order to work to make the bride and her family happy, and to provide her with all the capabilities, indicating that the initiative was not limited only to preparing the place for the marriage contract for the couple, but rather the administration worked The general public of penal and correctional institutions should support the girl by preparing and furnishing her home, so that it will be a happy marital home for her and her husband, because this has an impact that is not limited to the bride and groom only, but its effects and positives extend to her inmate father.

Brigadier Julfar extended his sincere thanks to His Eminence Sheikh Ahmed Al Shehhi, the Sharia Commissioner, who responded to the invitation of the penal and correctional institutions to come and carry out the procedures for the marriage contract between the spouses, calling on God Almighty to bless their future lives.

For his part, Deputy Director of the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, Brigadier General Salah Bouassiba, confirmed that the “Our goal is to make the inmate’s daughter happy” initiative comes within the framework of the initiatives that the penal and correctional institutions are launching in order to work to make the children of inmates happy, especially in humanitarian circumstances, pointing out that The initiative promotes the values ​​of tolerance and love in society, wishing the newlyweds a happy life.

In turn, the bride, her father, and the groom expressed their thanks and gratitude to the Dubai Police General Command for this initiative, which warmed their hearts and made them happy.