The relationship between the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and Saudi Arabia with the Super Cup still has a long way to go. The federative entity foresees extend the contract for another five years so that the competition is held in this country until 2034but also modify the distribution of income so that the participating clubs receive more, in particular, the smaller ones.

The president of the RFEF, Rafael Louzán, anticipated this proposal to the media in an informal conversation at the reception on the eve of the Super Cup final in the Saudi city of Jeddahthe first in which he acts as host after his election as head of the federative entity on December 16.

Louzán had anticipated his desire to maintain the current Super Cup contract, signed by former president Luis Rubiales until 2029, but their intention is to extend it until 2034when Saudi Arabia will host the soccer World Cup, four years after it was organized by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

To this end, it has already established contacts with the Saudi authorities with the aim of reaching a new agreement. In his speech at the reception, Louzán defended “going hand in hand” with Saudi Arabia. “Their successes will be ours,” he stressed.

According to the current contract, The RFEF pockets 40 million eurosof which half go to the participating clubs and the other to the federation coffers.

Given the complaints from Athletic Club and Mallorca, like those from other clubs in previous editions, for the fact that the four participants do not receive the same amountsince Real Madrid and Barcelona obtain a minimum of six million, Louzán has committed to opening a negotiation before next year’s edition





Among his most immediate plans are close the renewal of the contract of the coach, Luis de la Fuentebefore the end of January, after it was pending with the manager who was in charge of the RFEF until the elections were held.

Louzán has also reaffirmed his commitment to finding a solution so that Valencia will host the 2030 World Cup that Spain will organize with Portugal and Moroccoafter it was left out of the list of eleven stadiums that will host matches.

The message from the federal president comes after this Friday work on the Nou Mestalla will resume of the Valencian capital after a break of almost sixteen years and with a new project that includes a cover for its more than seventy thousand seats, with a deadline for finishing the work set in July 2027.