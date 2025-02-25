USA and Ukraine have ended the details of an agreement to jointly develop the rare, gas and oil extraction industry in the European country, according to sources cited by the Bloomberg agency. Although the details have not yet been announced, the agreement is an advance in Donald Trump’s wishes to reach a peace agreement in the area, and the pressure on the US president increases to convince Russia to stop the invasion .

As the sources explain to Bloomberg, The agreement does not include an explicit security guaranteeas Ukraine asked. But the sources do add that the fact that the US will participate directly in these industries would involve an “implicit” guarantee, since the US would not be very funny for Russia to begin to attack their companies once they were established in Ukrainian territory .

The agreement will be taken to the Council of Ministers of Ukraine this Wednesday, and its specific details will take place later. As reported by the Kyiv Independent, the agreement will create a special fund, supervised by the US, to which Ukraine will contribute 50% of income from the sale of minerals and raw materials from new deposits, which have not been exploited so far. This fund will aim to invest in Ukraine, and all decisions must have the approval of the US.

Trump had asked Ukraine to deliver 500,000 million dollars in raw materials, but the European country had rejected this formula twice, which had aroused Trump’s wrath. However, the changes seem to have satisfied the president and Zelenski will travel to Washington to sign the agreement, according to the Ukrainian medium.

But the visit of Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine, Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, seems to have unbridled the situation. The key could be Change the idea of ​​some ‘war repairs’ from Ukraine to the US for a more equal participation as partners In the development of an industry that Ukraine itself could get benefits with which to finance its reconstruction.

In addition, the other big question is in security guarantees, since Ukraine needs Western troops to ensure that Russia does not break the peace agreement reached. At the moment there has been talk of sending European troops, and Trump had come to suggest that Russia could accept it, but Moscow threw cold water on this possibility on Tuesday.

The key, anyway, is Russia, which after all is responsible for the war and the only one that can stop it. For Ukraine, this agreement has the advantage of Put the honey on Trump’s lips, offering a reward for the US if he manages to convince Vladimir Putin to put an end to the attack against his country and tied to the American country to his future reconstruction. But Moscow does not get anything out of this agreement, so the desired peace is still in the air.