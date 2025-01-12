Miguel Ángel Rodríguez and the traces of crime

The joke was made by itself. The headlines prior to Miguel Ángel Rodríguez’s statement in the Supreme Court highlighted that he did so with the obligation to tell the truth. Ha ha ha. Like all witnesses, unlike the accused, who cannot be legally prosecuted if they try to escape. In Rodríguez’s case, it was almost a new experience. Well, MAR, as he is known, did not completely pass that test. You have to admit it was complicated.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s chief of staff testified on Wednesday before the Supreme Court judge investigating the attorney general. Nine months after the events, he finally confirmed that he was the one who sent the media an email from the prosecutor who was investigating Ayuso’s boyfriend. It is not that it was not known, but he had refrained from acknowledging it in public to try to deny that he promoted a hoax, with the invaluable collaboration of El Mundo and other media, in order to sell an alleged political conspiracy against the president of Madrid. In that email released, As prosecutor Julián Salto declared in the Supreme Court a few days ago, According to El País, he considered he had received a previous message from Ayuso’s boyfriend’s defender – which included the offer to negotiate a deal in which he acknowledged at least two tax crimes committed by his client – ​​and “out of courtesy” he was open to starting the negotiation.