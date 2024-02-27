Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Summer Olympics | The security plans for the Paris Olympics were stolen from the train

February 27, 2024
The theft happened when the city hall engineer had boarded the train and put his bag containing the computer and two memory sticks on the top shelf.

in Paris Police security plans for the upcoming Summer Olympics were stolen from a train on Monday night, according to police sources. The theft took place at the Gare du Nord station in Paris.

The theft happened when the city hall engineer had boarded the train and put his bag containing the computer and two memory sticks on the top shelf. As the train was late, however, he decided to change trains, at which point he discovered the theft.

The plans specifically concerned the plans of the local police, with which they plan to secure the course of the Summer Olympics. An investigation has been launched into the case. About two thousand local police officers are protecting the Olympians. In total, the Olympics will employ around 35,000 security officials per day during their duration.

The Olympics will be held from July 26 to 11. August this year.

