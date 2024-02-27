Mexico City.- The Mexican Women's National Team gave an epic victory at the home of the United States Women's National Team to qualify for the finals of the Concacaf Gold Cup W as leader of Group A.

The works of Jacqueline Ovalle and Mayra Pelayo made an entire country scream for being their second victory in history against the Stars and Stripes, ending their streak of 80 games without losing on their territory.

US Soccer had not lost to a Concacaf team since 2000, when they lost to Canada. The Tri Femenil with soul, heart and life achieved a great feat to be the best team in its sector with seven points.

The Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carons, California was painted green, white and red on a special night for the Tri Femenil that defeated 'Team USA' with authority for the first time since 2010.

David Faitelson, TUDN commentator, mentioned this Tuesday on his social networks that the extraordinary victory of the Mexican Women's Soccer Team puts pressure on the men's team with a view to their participation in the 'Final Four' of the Concacaf Nations League.

David Faitelson even left a memory for the Tricolor that in their last match against the United States they were humiliated 3-0 in the semifinal round, a stage in which they will face Panama on March 21.

“The performance and triumph of the women's team has increased the pressure on the men's team ahead of the Concacaf Final Four… They could have…”, she published on her 'X' account.

