by VALERIO BARRETTA

Monza and Imola, coexistence remains difficult

It’s early August 2024, but Angelo’s head Damiani Sticks is projected into the future. There are various dates that the ACI president has circled in red on the calendar, and that of the Grand Prix (September 1) is only the first. A date that remains very important for the future of the GP, since it is an opportunity to show F1 president Stefano Domenicali how Monza has worked and is working to improve at all levels.

However, for the renewal beyond 2025, the track resurfacing – curbs included – and Sticchi Damiani knows it. Interventions on the plant structures are needed (at least the first six stands will be built by next year’s GP and all the others by 2026) and above all higher standards must be ensured in relation to the fans’ experience: the battle of Monza is played out first and foremost on this last point, and the intention of the number one of ACI is to accommodate the requests of F1 by equipping the stands over time with catering services, air conditioning and in some cases skyboxes.

The words of Sticchi Damiani

But staying in the present, you have to play with the cards you have in your hand and not with those that will be drawn later. Translated: in the current situation, it is very difficult for Italy to continue to have two grand prix beyond the fateful date of 2025, when the contracts of Monza and Imola will expire. Sticchi Damiani seems even less optimistic than in the latest releases and states realistically: “There is a negotiation underway on Imola to recover the 2023 GP in 2026, but as always it does not depend only on us or Formula 1, but also on other external factors. If we were to succeed, it would already be a great result. Two GPs in Italy are a dream come true and we hope it continues. But they are still a dream…“, these were his words at the press conference.

As of today, it seems clear that, if there were to be a Monza-Imola run-off, the former would have the advantage. Asked about a possible renewal announcement before the GP, Sticchi Damiani replied: “If it were up to me, yes. However, I am the one who ultimately signs the contract and I take on a commitment for five or ten years on behalf of ACI, but on that pen there is a series of facts that do not depend on me. I accept the government’s commitment and the Minister was very clear: I trust the Minister (Matteo Salvini promised 30 million to Monza as an adjustment of government aid to Monza for the works on the plant in response to inflation, ed.) and I am convinced that it will not be lacking, but we also need authorization to carry out new works. Making Monza better is in everyone’s interest“.