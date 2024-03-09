Finish the game at the AKRON.

Chivas falls 2-1 against León and loses its undefeated record in Liga MX at AKRON.

They have their third defeat with 8 goals conceded and 1 in favor.

Chiquete and 'Pocho' miss the League Classic.

And America comes to him twice.

Will Fernando Gago arrive at… pic.twitter.com/QGcTGJ7965 — San Cadilla (@SanCadilla) March 10, 2024

The defender had eleven games in the Clausura 2024, all as a starting element, either as a central defender or as a left winger, seeing the first yellow card since Matchday 1 against Xolos, and then win them on Date 3, 4 and 5; In the case of the captain from Guadalajara, the club's top scorer in the semester with six goals, his first preventive card appeared on Matchday 2 to later obtain them on Dates 5, 7 and 9.