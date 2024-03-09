When a few weeks ago everything seemed happy in Chivas for having beaten 3-1 Cougars in it Akron StadiumNow everything is bitterness because the Argentine's project is falling apart Fernando Gagosince first Blue Cross beat them 3-0 in the Liga MX last day, later, in the round of 16 of the First Leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, America He also showed them 0-3 in La Fortaleza in front of all his people and finally, on Matchday 11 of the League, Lion They also beat them on red and white soil 1-2, adding three defeats in a row.
This result against the Panzas Verdes left the Sacred Flock with 15 points in ninth place waiting for the rest of the matches of the day, however, that is not all, facing the National Classic against the Águilas on Date 12, the South American helmsman will not be able to count on two of the key pieces of his scheme, the captain Victor Guzman and the defender Chiquete Orozcosince both saw the yellow card with the Esmeraldas to add the fifth. Chiquette He received the card in the 30th minute after knocking down the Uruguayan inside the area Federico Viñas when he was preparing to shoot the bow, while The Pocho He saw her at 51' for an infraction on Ivan Moreno.
The defender had eleven games in the Clausura 2024, all as a starting element, either as a central defender or as a left winger, seeing the first yellow card since Matchday 1 against Xolos, and then win them on Date 3, 4 and 5; In the case of the captain from Guadalajara, the club's top scorer in the semester with six goals, his first preventive card appeared on Matchday 2 to later obtain them on Dates 5, 7 and 9.
Now, it must be remembered that next Wednesday, the Guadalajara faces the return of the round of 16 Concachampions in it Aztec stadium, with a complex task, because to advance they need to beat Ave 0-4 and if they concede a goal, surpass on aggregate. Later, already thinking about the League, he will live another National Classic at home, then visit Stripedreceive Pueblagoes out to Pachucawill host Queretaro and finally, he will live Classic Tapatío against Atlas in it Jalisco Stadium.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#CHIVAS #FALLING #PIECES #Chiquete #39Pocho39 #Liga #National #Classic #due #suspension
Leave a Reply