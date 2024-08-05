The 1st Production Team of MONOLITH SOFTthe studio behind the saga of Xenoblade Chroniclesis hiring new staff for the creation of the new RPG directed by Tetsuya Takahashi.

In a message posted on the hiring website, Takahashi stated that while he could not go into further detail, the new RPG will face new challenges compared to the company’s previous titles.

Open positions for the new RPG include a 2D artwork designer, a 3D CG character designer, a 3D CGI map designer, a development environment engineer, a field level designer, an assistant director, a game animator, and an effects designer.

Source: MONOLITH SOFT Street Gematsu