Minister Jordi Hereu has revealed the figures during the Spain Investors Day organized by the Government

01/15/2025



Updated at 12:35 p.m.





The Minister of Tourism, Jordi Hereu, stated on Wednesday that in 2024 Spain will receive a record of 94 million foreign tourists in search of sun, beach and culture, as the sector drives the country’s economy.

“In 2024, the forecast for international tourists is around 94 million, 10 percent more than in 2023. Spain, therefore, continues to break records,” he stated in Madrid.