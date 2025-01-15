Before starting her official trip to Peru, Madrid President Isabel Díaz Ayuso made an institutional statement in which she harshly attacked Pedro Sánchez and his latest government decisions. Among them, the “Begoña law”, which seems to him to be a “preventive amnesty” and to deal “a blow to the Constitution and coexistence, of the type that in the 21st century brings down liberal democracies.” And also the attempt to maintain the declaration of the Royal Post Office as a historical place, an attempt, he believes, to “reanimate Francoism” and link the headquarters of the regional executive with that period. Something that Ayuso will combat by appealing this plan before the Constitutional Court.

Ayuso recalls, in relation to this last topic, that Madrid had hundreds of Czechs during the civil war “and people were murdered for going to mass or reading the ABC; “There would be no marble for so much plaque.”

This “attempt to use the Royal Post Office” is “insense”, she says, which she also believes is directed directly against her and “if I were in another building, they would do it there.” It means, he considers, “arrogating powers that are inappropriate to them” and contaminating a space that for many years “has been the home of all Madrid residents”, the place where the end of the year bells are massively followed, and in front of which the many manifestations of all signs. “This civil war climate is turning against Pedro Sánchez,” says Ayuso.

He is blunt about the current situation in Spain, “which is experiencing its worst moment in democracy.” It warns about the discredit of judges and the difficulties for journalists who do their job. “One good day there will be no institution to turn to.”









Regarding the so-called “Begoña law”, it issues a warning: the proposed rule would have “serious repercussions”, among them that the regional government “will no longer be able to participate in 28 cases of violence against women”, nor would it be possible to intervene , by parties and associations, in terrorism crimes. It affects cases that now investigate crimes in President Sánchez’s immediate environment, he indicates, “changing the rules to amnesty himself.”