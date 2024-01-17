Through Amazon Italy you can now buy one MSI GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12G. The price is €729. You can find it at this address or via the box below.

The product is available from 3pm on January 17th on Amazon Italy. You can buy it immediately: obviously we don't know how quickly the units will run out, so if you absolutely want this GPU it might be worth not waiting too long.

In our review we explained to you that “The 4070 Super therefore remains the perfect card placed in a hypothetical mid-range suitable for those who want to play in 1440p with very high frame rates”. Furthermore, it is a video card that can occasionally allow you to play in 4K thanks to DLLS3, without forgetting that it supports Nivida functions such as path tracing and ray reconstruction.

This is a model that increases the performance of the smooth 4070 by 18-23%, at a price no higher.