The Government of Spain has celebrated the entry into force of the ceasefire in Gaza and the release under the terms of this agreement of the first three Israeli hostages, who have remained “unjustly kidnapped” in the hands of the Palestinian militias for more than 15 months, for which he has conveyed his “best wishes for recovery.”

This was conveyed in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which highlighted that it is “important” that the ceasefire be consolidated and allow the release of the rest of the hostages and the massive entry of humanitarian aid “of which Spain will be part.” For this reason, they have stressed that UNRWA’s work is “essential and irreplaceable.”

“It is essential that the negotiations between the parties resume immediately to advance to the successive phases of the agreement”, reads the text. Likewise, Spain has assured that it will support the stabilization efforts in Gaza that “will only be viable if the Palestinian Authority”, that is, the Palestinian Government recognized by the international community, “assumes its responsibilities of Government in all the Palestinian territoriesrestore security and basic services and prepare for the reconstruction of Gaza.”

Along these lines, the Spanish Executive has stated that will continue to work with regional partners and allies to promote the implementation of the two-state solution, one Israeli and the other Palestinian in coexistence, which “is the best guarantee of peace and stability for the region.”

This statement comes after the Israeli Army has announced the release of these three Israeli hostages as part of the initiative to exchange captives of the Gaza militias for Palestinian prisoners in the middle of the ceasefire that began this morning.

The liberation of the women, identified as Romi Gonen, 24 years old; Emily Damari, 28, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners began around 3:00 p.m. this afternoon and represents the beginning of six weeks of gradual exchanges between 33 hostages and more than 1,900 prisoners.