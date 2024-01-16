Mayra Couto gave an interview to the program 'Everything is filtered' where he made a mea culpa about his dissemination of inclusive language. It is important to emphasize that the actress generated a lot of controversy after she stated that she would stop using the word “world” to be called “munda”, among other similar statements. What else did the interpreter say on this topic? Find out all the details in this note.

Does Mayra Couto regret having used inclusive language?

Mayra Couto referred to her constant dissemination of inclusive language and accepted that she made mistakes when sharing her ideas, which caused the public to receive the message in the wrong way.

“I also have to make a mea culpa because I think I have confused too many people too much. One thing is inclusive language, another thing is feminizing words, another thing is gender expression, another thing is sexual orientation,” noted the remembered Grace from 'There is room at the bottom'.

In addition to this, Mayra pointed out that she understands that inclusive language is difficult for many people, because she felt the same way at first. But she remembered how important this form of naming is for non-binary people.

“Inclusive language also seemed silly to me the first time I heard it, but then I met people who identify with that 'e', ​​which represents people who don't identify with the 'a' or the 'o'. '. And that is something that I respect, I don't ask anyone to do it.”Couto said.

Will Mayra Couto continue using inclusive language?

The actress stated that she will continue to use inclusive language because of the respect I have for her non-binary friends. However, she accepts that she does not force anyone to use this way of speaking.

“Sometimes I invite people, but I don't impose or force them. If you get confused it's okay, nothing happens. I have friends and they prefer to be addressed with the 'e'. (…) At first it was confrontational and I think that was the problem, because if anyone imposes anything on you, you are not going to accept it. “That's my mea culpa, the fact that I didn't explain myself and thought that we could understand each other, it wasn't right to do it that way,” accurate.

What did Mayra Couto say about working with Andrés Wiesse?

Mayra Couto, in an interview for the program 'Everything is filtered', responded that she would like to immerse herself in Grace's skin again, but not being part of a fictitious family with Nicolás. She responded that she will not be Andrés Wiesse's partner again in this series and that she will not allow it, even if they ask her to. “How can I tell you no? I don't want to feel like that again and I'm not going to feel like that again, I'm not going to allow it,” she emphasized.

