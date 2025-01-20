Since January 20, Donald Trump is the new tenant of the White House. This iconic building located on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC, has been the residence of all United States presidents since 1800. It was built by the Irish architect James Hoban and has an area of ​​more than 5,000 square meters.

Although it is difficult to make an appraisal, the history and symbolism of the White House for Americans and for everyone increases its value. It is a building whose market value or price, if someone wanted to buy it, would reach $350.7 million (€320 M), according to Zillow, a well-known real estate sales and rental company in the US.

In the center of the building is the presidential residence, divided into six floors and which has 132 rooms, 35 bathrooms, 412 doors, 147 windows, 28 fireplaces, swimming pool, cinema, tennis court, golf course or bowling alley. It is flanked by the West Wing, the East Wing, as well as other annex buildings (Eisenhower and Blair House). Every week, about 30,000 people visit the White House.

The White House was worth close to $400 million.

Years before the pandemic, The White House reached its greatest value, when touched 400 million dollars (€368 M). “Home values ​​across the country are growing at their fastest pace since 2006, and many markets are setting new records, one of the reasons the White House is worth more now than ever,” Jeremy said in 2017. Wacksman, chief marketing officer at Zillow.

Since Obama’s presidency in 2009, the value of the White House had grown by 15%, reflecting the American real estate market trend. Its revaluation reached levels similar to luxury projects. And it reached its maximum value in 2022, when it touched 500 million dollars. However, in recent years this value has plummeted up to 350 million dollars.





The price of renting or buying the White House

According to Zillow’s appraisal, taking into account the square footage and location of the building, the rental price would be 3,351 dollars per month. Although this figure would be much higher if it became a reality due to the historical value of the White House.

Furthermore, if someone tried to finance the purchase of the American presidential residence with a 30 year mortgage, The monthly payments would be approximately 2.1 million dollars. Although this sum seems unattainable, it is interesting to compare it, for example, with Donald Trump’s residence in the tower that bears his name. A property located in the center of New York and whose value is around 100 million dollars.





Other buildings in the world with a similar value

There are few buildings in the world that are so emblematic, that combine real estate value with exclusivity and historical or social relevance, in addition to still serving as a residence. Some mega-million dollar constructions have even more economic value, such as Abraj Al-Bait of Saudi Arabia, the Marina Bay Sands from Singapore or Apple Park in California (USA), the three most expensive buildings in history, between 5,000 and 15,000 million

To put it in context, currently, the value of The Moncloawhere the president of Spain, currently Pedro Sánchez, resides, has a value close to 150 million euros. While, He Elysée Palace of Paris, approaches the 100 million euros.