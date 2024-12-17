Italy, Belgium and Portugal will be Spain’s rivals in the group stage of the Women’s Euro Cup which will be held in Switzerland from July 2 to 27 next year, according to the draw held this Monday in Lausanne.

Spain, current world champion and Nations League champion, will begin its journey in Group B against Portugal on July 3at the Wankdorf stadium in Bern, the Swiss capital, where they will seek to recover from the disappointment of the Paris Olympic Games, in which Montse Tomé’s team returned without a medal despite being the favorites.

Their second match will be against Belgium, on July 7 at the Stockhorn stadium in Thun, and the third and last match of the first phase will be played against Italy on July 11, again in Bern. If they reach the final, La Roja’s last match in the Euro Cup would be July 27in the city of Basel.

This is how the group stage of Euro 2025 looks like

Group A: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Finland.

Group B: Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Italy.

Group C: Germany, Poland, Denmark and Sweden.

Group D: France, England, Wales and Netherlands.