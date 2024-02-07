New adjustments

Development work continues on the YZR-M1 in-house Yamaha also on the second day of pre-season testing in Sepang. Both Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins in fact tried different settings of the bike, finishing just outside the top-10. While the French recorded the11th half just 16 thousandths behind Joan Mir, his teammate finished instead 13th positionjust under a tenth from Zarco.

Yamaha the fastest, but that's not enough

Last rider in the standings to set a time under 1'58”, more precisely in 1:57.888the 2021 world champion completed a total of 53 laps, reaching i 338.5 km/h as top speed. The Frenchman stands however trying to improve his time attack, as well as Rins. Also working on the set-up of the bike, and in particular on the electronics, the Spaniard achieved his best performance yet. 1:58.110improving by 6 tenths the personal fastest lap obtained on the first day of testing.

“We are today first in terms of top speed, but This was not our goal – explained Quartararo – the bike is very fast, but we still have to improve our fastest lap. We're finding small improvements, but nothing exceptional. We need to find a solution, especially with regards to rear grip, where I think we're lacking a bit. We hope to be able to take a step forward tomorrow and in the Qatar tests.”

“We are quite satisfied with the results obtained today – added Rins – we focused a little more on the electronics, trying to improve the things we tried yesterday. I also tried a few different swingarms and we worked on the setup. Overall, I've put a few miles on the bike and I was able to understand the M1 better, so I can try to find a better set-up to adapt the bike to my riding style. The engine that Fabio tested in Valencia and that they brought here – but in a modified version – works quite well. So, we will definitely start the season with this engine“.